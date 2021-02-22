OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DHFL case: Auditor unearths another fraudulent transaction of 6,182 crore
1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 02:03 PM IST Staff Writer

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Monday said its transaction auditor, Grant Thornton, has reported another fraudulent transaction of 6,182 crore in the company.

The administrator of the company received an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating that there are certain transactions which are "undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature", DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

"As per the transaction auditor report shared with the administrator, the monetary impact of the above transactions covered under the application amounts to 5,381.90 crore towards outstanding principal, 589.36 crore towards accrued interest and 210.85 crore towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest," said the filing about the estimated impact on the company.

Further, the estimated amount involved in this fraud transaction places the monetary impact at around 6,182.11 crore (which includes 210.85 crore as notional loss of interest), said the company.

According to findings of Grant Thornton (GT), these transactions happened over a period of time.

The management of DHFL is currently being run under an administrator appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after frauds were detected in the company.

The administrator later on appointed GT as the transaction auditor to conduct investigation of the affairs of the company.


