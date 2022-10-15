The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheeet in the Special Court at Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi against Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, DHFL, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the then Director of DHFL and 74 other individuals along with 57 companies for defrauding the consortium of 17 banks, news agency ANI reported.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheeet in the Special Court at Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi against Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, DHFL, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the then Director of DHFL and 74 other individuals along with 57 companies for defrauding the consortium of 17 banks, news agency ANI reported.
The chargesheet also mentions former CEO Harshil Mehta as an accused in the mega-scam case, officials said.
The chargesheet also mentions former CEO Harshil Mehta as an accused in the mega-scam case, officials said.
The former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters had been arrested by CBI in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case. The two accused were arrested in the present FIR on July 19.
The former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters had been arrested by CBI in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case. The two accused were arrested in the present FIR on July 19.
The agency had registered the case in June in DHFL bank fraud matter for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of ₹34,000 crore, making it the biggest banking loan fraud of the country, they said.
The agency had registered the case in June in DHFL bank fraud matter for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of ₹34,000 crore, making it the biggest banking loan fraud of the country, they said.
In the charge sheet, the agency has listed 18 individuals and 57 companies through which funds were diverted, they alleged.
In the charge sheet, the agency has listed 18 individuals and 57 companies through which funds were diverted, they alleged.
Earlier this month, a Delhi court had dismissed the statutory bail plea of the former DHFL promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj.
Earlier this month, a Delhi court had dismissed the statutory bail plea of the former DHFL promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj.
The accused had claimed before the court that since the CBI failed to file the charge sheet against them within the mandatory 60-day period from their arrest, they had “indefeasible right" to statutory bail, also known as default bail, in the matter.
The accused had claimed before the court that since the CBI failed to file the charge sheet against them within the mandatory 60-day period from their arrest, they had “indefeasible right" to statutory bail, also known as default bail, in the matter.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne, however, said the filing of the present charge sheet in the investigation shall rather be governed by Section 167(2)(a)(i) CrPC, which provides for a maximum period of 90 days.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne, however, said the filing of the present charge sheet in the investigation shall rather be governed by Section 167(2)(a)(i) CrPC, which provides for a maximum period of 90 days.
However, CBI filed a chargesheet today.
However, CBI filed a chargesheet today.
According to the FIR based on a complaint made by Union Bank of India, DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhwan, the then Director, and other accused persons allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the said accused Kapil Wadhwan and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating to ₹42,871.42 crore.
According to the FIR based on a complaint made by Union Bank of India, DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhwan, the then Director, and other accused persons allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the said accused Kapil Wadhwan and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating to ₹42,871.42 crore.
Much of that amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks, the CBI claimed.
Much of that amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks, the CBI claimed.
The complainant alleged that a wrongful loss of ₹34,615 crore was caused to the consortium banks in as much as such was the quantification of the outstanding dues as on July 31, 2020.
The complainant alleged that a wrongful loss of ₹34,615 crore was caused to the consortium banks in as much as such was the quantification of the outstanding dues as on July 31, 2020.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.