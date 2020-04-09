Mumbai: Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) have been detained in Mahabaleshwar as they were found violating section 144.

Wadhawan's including 21 other family members were vacationing in the Mahabaleshwar farmhouse in violation of Covid-19 related curfew norms.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmuk tweeted that he would conduct an inquiry on how the members travelled to Mahabaleshwar.

We will conduct an inquiry to find out how 23 members of Wadhwan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 9, 2020

According to police officials they were detained and have now been placed in institutional quarantine at a government hospital in Panchgani.

These members have booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to disobeying government orders, for negligent and malignant act which can spread infection (disease) that is dangerous to life.

The members had reached Mahabaleshwar on the morning of 9 April and were travelling on a pass obtained under the garb of 'family emergency'.

Promoters of DHFL are currently under two probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) one related to at least ₹14,000 crore of fund diversion from DHFL using fake borrowers. And another pertaining to a case of alleged kickbacks taken by Yes Bank promoters in lieu of granting loan to DHFL.

The ED had registered a money laundering against the founder and former managing director of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers and Wadhawan brothers' owned RKW Developers.

ED had issued summons to Wadhawans on 16 March but they skipped a personal appearance citing concerns of Covid-19 spread. In their written replies to the agency the brothers had also rebutted allegations of any wrongdoing when they availed loans from Yes Bank.

