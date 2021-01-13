DHFL resolution bid: A guru and a tycoon feel India’s endless bank salvage pain

It may not end there. After six rounds of bidding, which left the suitors groaning about how shabbily the process was being run, two front-runners are the distressed-debt guru Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Group and a financial services firm controlled by Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal. Oaktree says its plan gives creditors 388.2 billion rupees ($5.3 billion). That, it says, is $600 million more than Piramal Enterprises Ltd.’s bid, but only if lenders believe Oaktree’s assumptions. Not only is Piramal challenging them, it’s also asking how Oaktree can sweeten its offer after the bids had already been opened to reveal that the Indian contender was ahead.The way the acrimonious contest is shaping up, it’s certain that whichever buyer the creditors select, the other party — or India’s Adani Group, which is also in the running — will mount a lengthy legal challenge. Every month of delay will cost creditors.