DHFL scam: CBI arrests director Dheeraj Wadhawan in ₹34,000- crore bank fraud case
DHFL former director Dheeraj Wadhawan has been arrested by the CBI in connection with ₹34,000-crore bank fraud case, on Tuesday. According to reports, he was previously arrested by the agency in connection with Yes Bank corruption case.
