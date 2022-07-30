DHFL scam: CBI seizes helicopter from Pune builder Avinash Bhosale's premises

Avinash Bhosale was allegedly involved in scam involving DHFL that caused loss of ₹34,615 cr to a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
CBI on Saturday seized a helicopter from the premises of Pune builder Avinash Bhosale, who is allegedly linked to the DHFL scam that caused a loss of ₹34,615 crore to a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India. The helicopter is said to be a Agusta Westland make.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CBI on Saturday seized a helicopter from the premises of Pune builder Avinash Bhosale, who is allegedly linked to the DHFL scam that caused a loss of ₹34,615 crore to a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India. The helicopter is said to be a Agusta Westland make.
The investigating has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the DHFL scam, officials said.
The investigating has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the DHFL scam, officials said.
Earlier this week, CBI in its charge sheet mentioned that Bhosale used ₹300 crore to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million, through Flora Developments Ltd floated in the UK.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this week, CBI in its charge sheet mentioned that Bhosale used ₹300 crore to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million, through Flora Developments Ltd floated in the UK.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It said, In all, Bhosale's companies received ₹569.22 crore from DHFL which in turn had received the funds from Yes Bank, it said. Bhosale used ₹300 crore of this money to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million, through Flora Developments Ltd floated in the UK.
It said, In all, Bhosale's companies received ₹569.22 crore from DHFL which in turn had received the funds from Yes Bank, it said. Bhosale used ₹300 crore of this money to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million, through Flora Developments Ltd floated in the UK.
The central agency has arrested Bhosale in the alleged scam. The charge sheet was filed before a special CBI court here earlier this week.
The central agency has arrested Bhosale in the alleged scam. The charge sheet was filed before a special CBI court here earlier this week.
The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth ₹34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth ₹34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off ₹34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.
It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off ₹34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.
They allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as 'Bandra Books', to siphon off public funds in DHFL by disbursing money to fictitious entities as retail loans.
The scam started taking shape between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL, the CBI said. DHFL's Wadhawan allegedly paid "kickback of ₹600 crore" to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members in return in form of the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd which were controlled by Kapoor's daughters Roshini, Radha and Rakhee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The scam started taking shape between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL, the CBI said. DHFL's Wadhawan allegedly paid "kickback of ₹600 crore" to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members in return in form of the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd which were controlled by Kapoor's daughters Roshini, Radha and Rakhee.