DHFL scam: Delhi court to hear Wadhawan brothers' bail pleas today

Wadhawans are facing charges of multiple financial crimes being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, were first arrested by CBI in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud on 26 April 2020.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Special CBI court will hear the bail pleas of DHFL's former promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan today in connection with the multi-crore bank loan scam case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Special CBI court will hear the bail pleas of DHFL's former promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan today in connection with the multi-crore bank loan scam case.
As per an IANS report, Special judge Vishal Gogne on Monday had listed the pleas for arguments on 28 September.
As per an IANS report, Special judge Vishal Gogne on Monday had listed the pleas for arguments on 28 September.
As per the courts's order, “During the proceedings conducted in the hybrid mode, there has been a glitch in ensuring continuous connectivity and the same could not be resolved despite repeated efforts."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the courts's order, “During the proceedings conducted in the hybrid mode, there has been a glitch in ensuring continuous connectivity and the same could not be resolved despite repeated efforts."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the FIR, the Wadhawan brothers were charged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 (1) and (2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
As per the FIR, the Wadhawan brothers were charged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 (1) and (2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Ashish Hira and Yugant Sharma, represented Dheeraj Wadhawan while senior advocate Amit Desai (who joined through video conferencing) with advocates Rohan A. Dakshini, Pooja Kothari, and Hira appeared for Kapil Wadhawan.
Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Ashish Hira and Yugant Sharma, represented Dheeraj Wadhawan while senior advocate Amit Desai (who joined through video conferencing) with advocates Rohan A. Dakshini, Pooja Kothari, and Hira appeared for Kapil Wadhawan.
Wadhawans are facing charges of multiple financial crimes being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, were first arrested by CBI in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud on 26 April 2020.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wadhawans are facing charges of multiple financial crimes being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, were first arrested by CBI in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud on 26 April 2020.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on 14 September, a Delhi Court extended by four weeks the interim bail of Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, arrested in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹34,615 crore by DHFL on medical ground.
Earlier on 14 September, a Delhi Court extended by four weeks the interim bail of Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, arrested in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹34,615 crore by DHFL on medical ground.
While passing order, the court noted that the documents from Fortis hospital, Delhi and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital, Mumbai suggest that accused/applicant has been advised twin Surgeries inter alia stapled hemmorids and angioplasty/invasive stem cell therapy for debridement of foot. The record from Fortis Hospital, Delhi reveals that the accused is presently admitted at the said hospital for the former surgery.
While passing order, the court noted that the documents from Fortis hospital, Delhi and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital, Mumbai suggest that accused/applicant has been advised twin Surgeries inter alia stapled hemmorids and angioplasty/invasive stem cell therapy for debridement of foot. The record from Fortis Hospital, Delhi reveals that the accused is presently admitted at the said hospital for the former surgery.
Prior to that in July, the CBI informed a Delhi court that accused Wadhawan brothers gave loans to their owned companies/ developers fraudulently, but the records show that the loans were given to retail individuals borrowers, who in fact, were not existing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prior to that in July, the CBI informed a Delhi court that accused Wadhawan brothers gave loans to their owned companies/ developers fraudulently, but the records show that the loans were given to retail individuals borrowers, who in fact, were not existing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CBI had further pointed out that Wadhawan brothers own several companies in which loans were diverted by DHFL
CBI had further pointed out that Wadhawan brothers own several companies in which loans were diverted by DHFL
Kapil Wadhawan, during custodial remand, told CBI he had acquired shares of Dhanlakshmi Bank, Vallash Polyplast and Wadhawan Global valued at ₹17.98 crores through the broker Antique Stock Broking.
Kapil Wadhawan, during custodial remand, told CBI he had acquired shares of Dhanlakshmi Bank, Vallash Polyplast and Wadhawan Global valued at ₹17.98 crores through the broker Antique Stock Broking.
CBI in its investigations also found that records were dishonestly falsified and material information was concealed from the records of DHFL in order to divert and siphon off the funds dishonestly and fraudulently, availed from different consortium banks led by Union Bank of India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CBI in its investigations also found that records were dishonestly falsified and material information was concealed from the records of DHFL in order to divert and siphon off the funds dishonestly and fraudulently, availed from different consortium banks led by Union Bank of India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CBI also told the court that certain incriminating digital device recovered are being analysed. And for this, a sample voice of Dheeraj Wadhawan is need in a bid to compare his voice with incriminating voice contents found in a digital device.
CBI also told the court that certain incriminating digital device recovered are being analysed. And for this, a sample voice of Dheeraj Wadhawan is need in a bid to compare his voice with incriminating voice contents found in a digital device.
On July 29, 2022, the accused Dheeraj Wadhawan explained the purpose of taking his specimen voice in the presence of an independent witness.
On July 29, 2022, the accused Dheeraj Wadhawan explained the purpose of taking his specimen voice in the presence of an independent witness.