DHFL scam: Pune realtor Avinash Bhosale diverted ₹300 cr to buy properties in London, says CBI
2 min read.07:25 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The central probing agency had arrested Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in an alleged scam involving Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Yes Bank.
Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale has spent ₹300 crore out of the over ₹550 crore received from DHFL to buy a property in London, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge-sheet this week.
The central probing agency had arrested Bhosale in an alleged scam involving Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Yes Bank.
Also, in a supplementary charge sheet, CBI co-accused Sanjay Chhabariaa of diverting ₹317.40 crore to Bhosale and his companies. This is the third charge-sheet filed in the case, where Chhabariaa allegedly diverted over 300 crores which was part of the funds which DHFL had received as loans from Yes Bank.
The CBI claims ₹43 crore were disbursed to ABIL Infrastructure and ₹140 crore to Metropolis Hotels. Adding, DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan had sanctioned this disbursement shortly after the Yes Bank made investment in the DHFL in April-May 2018.
Both the ABIL Infrastructure and Metropolis Hotels are owned or controlled by Bhosale. Apart from this, three other entities of Bhosale's received ₹68.80 crore as consultancy fee for multiple projects financed by Kapil Wadhawan, said the charge-sheet. Considering all, Bhosale's companies received ₹569.22 crore from DHFL which in turn had received the funds from Yes Bank.
The charge-sheet also noted that hosale used ₹300 crore of this money to acquire a property at 5 Strand London, valued at GBP 92.5 million, through Flora Developments Ltd floated in the UK.
Following this, Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with former DHFL Chairman and Managing Director Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank. Kapoor and his family, in return, were to get substantial undue benefits.
The scam started taking shape between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL, the CBI said. DHFL's Wadhawan allegedly paid "kickback of ₹600 crore" to Kapoor and his family members in return in form of the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd which were controlled by Kapoor's daughters Roshini, Radha and Rakhee.
