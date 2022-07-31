Wadhawan brothers gave loans to their owned companies/ developers fraudulently, but the records show that the loans were given to retail individuals borrowers, who in fact, were not existing.
In a big development in the DHFL scam, the CBI on Sunday informed a Delhi court that accused Wadhawan brothers gave loans to their owned companies/ developers fraudulently, but the records show that the loans were given to retail individuals borrowers, who in fact, were not existing.
CBI further pointed out that Wadhawan brothers own several companies in which loans were diverted by DHFL.
Kapil Wadhawan, during custodial remand, told CBI he had acquired shares of Dhanlakshmi Bank, Vallash Polyplast and Wadhawan Global valued at ₹17.98 crores through the broker Antique Stock Broking.
CBI in its investigations also found that records were dishonestly falsified and material information was concealed from the records of DHFL in order to divert and siphon off the funds dishonestly and fraudulently, availed from different consortium banks led by Union Bank of India.
CBI also told the court that certain incriminating digital device recovered are being analysed. And for this, a sample voice of Dheeraj Wadhawan is need in a bid to compare his voice with incriminating voice contents found in a digital device.
On July 29, 2022, the accused Dheeraj Wadhawan explained the purpose of taking his specimen voice in the presence of an independent witness.
Despite explaining to him the relevancy and requirement of obtaining a sample/ specimen of his voice, he declined to give his specimen voice.
It is evident that accused Dheeraj Rajeshkumar Wadhawan is not cooperating during the investigation.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday dismissed the application filed by the CBI seeking further police custody for three more days on the ground that there is no necessity for further custodial interrogation in the matter.
Court sent them to judicial custody till August 5, 2022, to conduct further investigation into M/s Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) scam to tune 34000 crores.
Court noted that the CBI's assessment projected new information inter-alia shares, searches at other properties, an investigation into recovered articles like a helicopter, and investigation into multiple alleged shell companies can be carried out and continued without any particular accretion to investigation from further police custody (CBI custody) of the present two accused.
