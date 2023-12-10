Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: ₹353 recovered from premises linked to Congress MP as counting ends, Sahu's old tweet is viral
The I-T raids started on Wednesday when the department found stacks of notes in the almirah at the premises of the Congress MP
The counting of unaccounted cash at the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu finally ended on Sunday. The Income Tax Department has recovered ₹353 crore and the amount is pegged at the highest amount of recovery by the department in a single operation. The case is quickly turning into a hot political topic with both BJP and Congress engaging in a slugfest. The I-T raids started on Wednesday when the department found stacks of notes in the almirah at the premises of the Congress MP.
"Imagine how much one Congress MP has looted that it takes almost an army of personnel to count the loot. Now multiply it with Congress’ 60 years of power & 1000s of MPs. It runs into tens of thousands of crores. Congress is corruption ki beemari! The disease of corruption," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that now he understands why Opposition parties were attacking the Modi government on the misuse of investigation agencies. "It can be now understood as to why the allegation against the Modi government that it is misusing investigation agencies was made. It was because of the fear that their corruption will be exposed," Amit Shah said.
