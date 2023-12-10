The counting of unaccounted cash at the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu finally ended on Sunday. The Income Tax Department has recovered ₹353 crore and the amount is pegged at the highest amount of recovery by the department in a single operation. The case is quickly turning into a hot political topic with both BJP and Congress engaging in a slugfest. The I-T raids started on Wednesday when the department found stacks of notes in the almirah at the premises of the Congress MP.

Dhiraj Sahu IT raids: Congress seeks clarification from MP, BJP launches protest After discovering the huge pile of cash, the I-T department decided to rope in banks and use cash-counting machines, but many machines malfunctioned due to the huge amount of money. As per the reports, the branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) where the counting was conducted received 176 bags full of cash. Dhiraj Sahu's old tweet is viral Amid the buzz around the high amount of recovery from the premises linked to Dhiraj Sahu, on which even Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted, an old tweet of Dhiraj Sahu is doing rounds on social media where the leader raised his voice around the large amount of black money in the nation. "I feel pained seeing so much corruption and black money in the country even after noteban. This is beyond my understanding how people can accumulate so much of black money. Only Congress can uproot corruption from the party," Dhiraj Prasad Sahu tweeted in 2022. The BJP didn't lose the opportunity to corner Congress on the issue with it's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya sharing the old tweet of Dhiraj Sahu and said “Dhiraj Prasad Sahu has a dark sense of humour."

"Imagine how much one Congress MP has looted that it takes almost an army of personnel to count the loot. Now multiply it with Congress’ 60 years of power & 1000s of MPs. It runs into tens of thousands of crores. Congress is corruption ki beemari! The disease of corruption," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that now he understands why Opposition parties were attacking the Modi government on the misuse of investigation agencies. "It can be now understood as to why the allegation against the Modi government that it is misusing investigation agencies was made. It was because of the fear that their corruption will be exposed," Amit Shah said.

