MUMBAI: DHL Express (India) Pvt Ltd has suspended pick up of import shipments from China, Hong Kong and Macao for the next 10 days, the logistics service provider said in a note to its customers on Thursday.

The company has reached out to its customers as import consignments from China began piling up after lags in customs clearance across key ports, starting from Chennai, were reported.

While this follows growing border tension between India and China, some people aware of the matter said it could be aimed at discouraging Chinese imports into the country. Some traders said lags in customs clearance due to repeated physical checks have led to severe delays in transport and delivery of consignments across the country.

Besides Chennai, customs are holding up consignments originating from China over the past few days at Delhi air cargo terminal, Kolkata airport and Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port or Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), three people said.

DHL said severe lag in customs clearance for shipments originating from China, Hong Kong and Macao across all major ports in India has led to uncontrollable queuing, congestion and delays of shipments.

“We want to ensure that shipments originating from other countries around the world are not impacted by this congestion. Therefore with immediate effect, we will be temporarily suspending pick up of import shipments from China, Hong Kong and Macao for the next 10 days," DHL said in its letter to its customers.

