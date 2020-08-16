Social media platforms were abuzz on Sunday with the news of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's (MSD's) retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni announced his retirement on the photo and video sharing social networking service Instagram on Saturday evening. His message read: “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me as retired." The post had received more than two crore views as of Sunday morning.

Popular Indian milk brand Amul was quick to create cartoon promos based on the news. They illustrated everything from Dhoni's batting prowess to his forever-calm attitude.

Several celebrities and athletes joined the nation in thanking Dhoni for his contribution to the game.

"Dhoni, what a legend you are. One of my all-time favourite athletes and personalities on and off the field. Thank you for everything you have done and good luck with the future. It’s been an honour to be an athlete in the same era as you from the same country," tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a story on Instagram soon after the news broke and said: “Thank you MSD for the memories we will never forget."

Sharma’s cricketer husband and current captain of the national team Virat Kohli said every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone one has gotten to know so closely announces that decision, one feels the emotion much more.

“What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," Kohli tweeted.

Actor Kartik Aaryan joined in to share an Instagram post saying, “Is there anything we can do to change your mind?" with a picture of Dhoni.

