Dhoni turns to ₹40 treatment to fix knee problem?1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
After witnessing positive results with his parents' treatment, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to get his knee treated at a hermitage in Ranchi
To help him fix his knee problems, ex India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is consulting an Ayurvedic doctor who charges a sum of ₹40, as per reports.
The feted cricketer has been battling knee pain for months and had been exploring different options.
Vandan Singh Khervar, an ayurvedic doctor, who lives in the densely forested area of Lapung, which is nearly 70 km from Ranchi, is overseeing the cricketer's recovery, a media report said.
It was only after Dhoni saw positive results with his parents' treatment, that he decided to get his knee treated at the hermitage in Ranchi.
According to the doctor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni told him that he suffers from knee pain due to calcium deficiency.
Khervar said that he charges the cricketer ₹20 as consutation fees and prescribes him medicines worth ₹20.
Dhoni has been visiting the hermitage every four days or so. He has been seeing the practitioner since a month, said the report.
Khervar said that he could not recognize Dhoni when he first came to see him, adding that it was the people in the batter's entourage who told the doctor that the cricketer had come to see him.
Recently, Dhoni became the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches in the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings played at Brabourne Stadium.
Out of the 350 T20 matches Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.
