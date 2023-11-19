'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 56

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame died at his Mumbai home on Sunday, November 19. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi shared the news as reported by PTI. He was 56 and would have celebrated his 57th birthday in three days. He was known for directing the 2004 film Dhoom and its 2006 sequel Dhoom 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Gadhvi's daughter told PTI that the director was "perfectly healthy".

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Kunal Kohli, director of "Hum Tum" and "Fanaa", was one of the first film personalities to condole Gadhvi's demise on social media.

"This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept," Kohli wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Gadhvi marked his directorial debut in 2000 with "Tere Liye", which was followed by his work in 2002, for "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", his first project with Yash Raj Films.

The director garnered popularity with his third directorial, the action thriller "Dhoom", which made motorbiking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2006 Dhoom sequel had popular casts, including Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.

However, Dhoom's third franchise was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The 2013 movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Sanjay Gadhvi also worked in movies like "Kidnap" (2008), "Ajab Gazabb Love" (2012), and "Operation Parindey," his last directorial which was released in 2020.

Apart from his daughter Sanjini Gadhvi, Sanjay Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.



