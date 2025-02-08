Dhruv Rathee gets trolled over Delhi election results while YouTuber reacts to BJP’s win against Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is being trolled as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has regained power in Delhi after many years. Early in the morning, Delhi election results went heavily in favour of the saffron party. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is way behind the BJP with 20 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is leading in 50.

The popular social media influencer, now based in Germany, is facing backlash because of his apparent anti-BJP stance. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has reacted to AAP’s defeat in Delhi Elections 2025.

Dhruv Rathee reacts to Delhi election results “AAP lost because no work was being done in Delhi since last few years. And that is because BJP did everything possible to stall the whole functioning of the government. From using LG to halt orders, to their agencies jailing leaders under fake cases to passing new laws. Ever since the GNCTD Act of 2023, Delhi has already being indirectly ruled by BJP,” Dhruv Rathee wrote after AAP’s defeat in Delhi.

“It’s good that people of Delhi can now directly see who is really responsible for all their issues. The only question is whether people will still continue to talk about issues of air pollution, Yamuna pollution, crumbling infrastructure and cleanliness in the coming years. Or will BJP be successful in brainwashing and suppressing people to ignore all this in the name of religious hatred like they’ve done in many other states,” he added.

Social media users, however, continue to troll the YouTuber.

Dhruv Rathee gets trolled after Delhi election results “Dhruv Rathee was supporting I.N.D.I.A alliance in LSE, congress in haryana,MVA in Maharashtra elections & AAP in Delhi elections and all of them lost. Thank u and keep supporting parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance in every election,” came a sarcastic post.

“My videos gain views, not votes,” said one meme.

Check out the memes.

