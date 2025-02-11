Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Video News: “It seems like an agenda to divert attention from real issues and bring dangerous censorship. Yesterday, Manipur CM’s resignation news was totally shut out from news channels”, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who criticized Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial joke on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, launched his latest salvo on Tuesday.

Rathee had on Monday called the jokes on India's Got Latent as ‘pure nonsense’. However, on Tuesday Dhruv Rathee defended the governmental actions on Ranveer Allahbadia and said, “the way the politicians, media anchors, police and the whole machinery is harassing them is unacceptable, wrong and very suspicious.”

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal and public backlash over his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question projected on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police reached Ranveer Allahbadia's residence.

A parliamentary panel is considering summoning Ranveer Allahbadia to address the issue.

Dhruv Rathee Slams Ranveer Allhbadia Dhruv Rathee joined the India's Got Latent controversy on Monday evening — contending that the show was ‘contributing the moral decay of society’.

“What is being done today in the name of dank comedy is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust audiences for views, which is having a disastrous impact on the moral development of our youth. However, calling for any government bans for this is not the solution as it may usher in a harsh censorship regime. Instead, we need to pressurize content creators to make better content,” he wrote on X.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia ask on India's Got Latent? In the viral video BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises Following the uproar, on Monday Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement”. The YouTuber confessed ‘comedy is not my forte’ in his video apology for the ‘watch your parents have sex’ question.

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces legal Action A complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, following which the police has reached the Khar studio where India's Got Latent was filmed. Further Assam Police also registered an FIR against him on Monday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnvais has mentioned that action would be taken, following which a human right panel also urged YouTube to take down the video.