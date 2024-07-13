Dhruv Rathee reacts after reports say YouTuber booked over post against Om Birla’s daughter : ’Have nothing to do...’

Reports emerged on Saturday claiming that Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter. When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Rathee, an official told news agency PTI, "We are investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee said he had "nothing to do with this", clarifying, “...this alleged post was done by some random parody Twitter account...”

Hello @timesofindia



Why is your newspaper’s front page spreading fake news about me?



Go use your eyes to see that this alleged post was done by some random parody Twitter account. I have nothing to do with this.



👇 pic.twitter.com/9ttHMbZ1BS — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 13, 2024

As per the report, an X account with the handle name '@dhruvrahtee' had claimed that Om Birla's daughter had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without appearing for it. A relative of the Speaker reportedly filed a complaint in this regard, PTI reported.

A screenshot shared by the parody account on Saturday showed a message from Maharashtra's cyber police. The message read, 'The Nodal Office has registered an FIR against you, alleging that you have published objectionable content about Ms Anjali Birla, daughter of Om Birla."

The parody account, @DhruvRahtee, has now deleted all his posts and comments on Anjali Birla. On Saturday, the parody account posted another tweet saying, “As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I will like to apologize as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else' tweets and shared it.”

As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I will like to apologize as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else' tweets and shared it.

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lbr3c9oGZV — Dhruv Rathee (Parody) (@dhruvrahtee) July 13, 2024

The X bio of the account reads, "This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody."

Earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said she received rape and death threats following Rathee's video about the alleged assault on her by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.