The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW) of Assam has released Admit Card for Grade 4 posts. The same can be downloaded from the official site of DHSFW - dhsfw.assam.gov.in.

The written test for the posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022. The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in.

Here is how to download the admit card:

Log in to the official site of DME Assam on dme.assam.gov.in.

Click on Admit card for Grade 4 posts link

As the new page appears, candidates will find a link to the admit card, click on that

Enter the login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card details before downloading it. Keep a hard copy for future use.