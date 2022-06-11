Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  DHSFW Assam admit card 2022 for Grade 4 posts released: Download in 5 steps

DHSFW Assam admit card 2022 for Grade 4 posts released: Download in 5 steps

The admit card can be downloaded from the official site of DHSFW Assam - dhsfw.assam.gov.in.
1 min read . 02:32 PM ISTLivemint

The written test for the Grade 4 posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW) of Assam has released Admit Card for Grade 4 posts. The same can be downloaded from the official site of DHSFW - dhsfw.assam.gov.in. 

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW) of Assam has released Admit Card for Grade 4 posts. The same can be downloaded from the official site of DHSFW - dhsfw.assam.gov.in. 

The written test for the posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022. The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in. 

The written test for the posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022. The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in. 

Here is how to download the admit card: 

Here is how to download the admit card: 

  • Log in to the official site of DME Assam on dme.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Admit card for Grade 4 posts link 
  • As the new page appears, candidates will find a link to the admit card, click on that
  • Enter the login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card details before downloading it. Keep a hard copy for future use.

 

  • Log in to the official site of DME Assam on dme.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Admit card for Grade 4 posts link 
  • As the new page appears, candidates will find a link to the admit card, click on that
  • Enter the login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card details before downloading it. Keep a hard copy for future use.

 