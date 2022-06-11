DHSFW Assam admit card 2022 for Grade 4 posts released: Download in 5 steps

DHSFW Assam admit card 2022 for Grade 4 posts released: Download in 5 steps1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
The written test for the Grade 4 posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022.
The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW) of Assam has released Admit Card for Grade 4 posts. The same can be downloaded from the official site of DHSFW - dhsfw.assam.gov.in.
The written test for the posts will be conducted by DHSFW on June 19, 2022. The call letters are available on dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in.
Here is how to download the admit card:
