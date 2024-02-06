Dhule lynching case: 7 get life imprisonment for killing nomads over suspicion of child-lifting, 28 acquitted
The lynching of five nomads in Maharashtra's Dhule district in 2018 was the result of fake information and rumours spread through WhatsApp and word of mouth, according to police.
A sessions court in Maharashtra sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for beating five men to death over suspicion of child kidnapping in Dhule, reported the Indian Express.
