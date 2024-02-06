 Dhule lynching case: 7 get life imprisonment for killing nomads over suspicion of child-lifting, 28 acquitted | Mint
Dhule lynching case: 7 get life imprisonment for killing nomads over suspicion of child-lifting, 28 acquitted
Dhule lynching case: 7 get life imprisonment for killing nomads over suspicion of child-lifting, 28 acquitted

The lynching of five nomads in Maharashtra's Dhule district in 2018 was the result of fake information and rumours spread through WhatsApp and word of mouth, according to police.

A sessions court in Maharashtra announced life imprisonment to 7 people in Dhule lynching case.Premium
A sessions court in Maharashtra sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for beating five men to death over suspicion of child kidnapping in Dhule, reported the Indian Express

A total of 35 people were booked for beating five men of nomadic community Nath Panthi Davari Gosavi to death in 2018. However, 28 of them were acquitted because of a lack of evidence by the court on Monday, the daily reported. The other seven men were found guilty of murder, unlawful assembly, assault and use of criminal force on a public servant performing public duty under IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the English daily, the convicted people are Maharu Pawar, Dashrath Pimpalse, Hiralal Gawli, Gulab Padvi, Yuvraj Chaure, Motilal Sabale and Kalu Gavit.

According to the police, the lynching of the five nomads was the result of fake information and rumours among the people in the area. Fake WhatsApp posts and word of mouth added fuel to the rumours leading to anger among people.

About the Dhule mob lynching case

In July 2018, five nomads fell prey to the fury of the mob in Maharashtra's Rainpada village of Dhule district. According to the police, there were rumours of a child-lifter gang active in the area. The victims were caught by a mob armed with stones and sticks on suspicion of child kidnapping. Later, they were beaten and even locked in a room. All the five victims succumbed to their injuries.

The victims were assaulted with iron rods, stones, bricks, wooden logs and planks, reported IE referring to the statement submitted by the prosecution.

People of the Nath Panthi Davari Gosavi nomad community always report to the local police station when they go to any village. However, this time the five people, unaware of their fate, were planning to visit the police station the next day.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 02:56 PM IST
