Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for nearly a decade — Here's what we know

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan, who played the role of Rehman Dakait's cook in the blockbuster hit, has reportedly been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping his househelp for nearly 10 years under the false promise of marriage.

The 41-year-old maid complained of being repeatedly raped for nearly a decade, and said she approached the Versova police only after the actor refused to marry her, as he had promised earlier.

According to a New18 report, citing her statement to the police, the maid said she initially remained silent due to fear and emotional pressure. However, after Nadeem allegedly refused to marry her and the emotional abuse escalated, she decided to approach authorities.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and are examining if any similar complaints were previously filed against the actor.

What does the complainant say? According to a Hindustan Times report, citing the police complaint, the maid said that she began working at Nadeem Khan’s residence over a decade. Later, after the actor allegedly promised her marriage, she entered into a physical relationship with him.

She told the police that the relationship continued for years, but when the promise of marriage was not fulfilled, she decided to file a complaint.

The case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station because the alleged offences occurred at the actor’s house in Malwani. “We have arrested the actor based on the woman’s statement and are verifying the allegations,” a Malwani police officer said.

More details of the complaints Mid Day reported that the complainant is a 41-year-old domestic worker who had previously worked in the homes of several actors. She said she first met Nadeem Khan in 2015 and that the two gradually became close.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the actor promised to marry her and, based on that assurance, repeatedly had physical relations with her at her residence.

She also claimed that the relationship continued for nearly 10 years, with the alleged sexual encounters taking place both at her home and at the actor’s residence in Versova.

The complainant told police that she continued the relationship, believing that Nadeem would eventually marry her, but decided to approach the police after he refused to do so, the Mid-day report added.

According to the police, cited in the report, “since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police.”

Investigators said a further probe into the case is ongoing.