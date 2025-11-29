Ranveer's Dhurandhar faces heat again as Chaudhary Aslam’s widow slams ‘disrespectful’ depiction, warns of legal action

The widow of late Karachi police officer Chaudhary Aslam has raised serious objections over the depiction of her husband in the upcoming Indian action-thriller ‘Dhurandhar’. According to recent reports, she has warned she will pursue legal remedies if the film “misrepresents or maligns” his image.

Chaudhary Aslam Khan's widow warns ‘Dhurandar’ filmmakers In ‘Dhurandhar’, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is cast as Chaudhary Aslam — described in promotional material as the tough Lyari-based police officer who fought against gangsters and terrorists.

According to a statement shared with PTI, Aslam’s widow, Naureen Aslam, condemned a specific line from the trailer that referred to her late husband as a “child of the devil and a jinn.” She said, “We are Muslims, and such words are disrespectful to not only Aslam but his mother as well, who was a simple, honest woman.”

She added: “If I see my husband being portrayed wrongly or any propaganda against him in the film, I will definitely take all legal steps I can.”

Naureen also expressed broader concerns that filmmakers appear to target Pakistani figures to malign the country. “It is strange that Indian filmmakers find no other subjects but to malign Pakistan,” she said.

Aslam’s family emphasises that his legacy was one of courage, integrity and unflinching service. “My husband was a brave and courageous police officer and his name was feared by criminals and terrorists,” Naureen stated, referring to Aslam’s work against crime syndicates.

She also disputed some characterisations, suggesting that even major criminals had been exaggerated into “terrorist” status, while in reality they were accused of extortion, kidnapping or criminality.

About ‘Dhurandar’ and its mounting controversies ‘Dhurandhar’, directed by Aditya Dhar, is among the most talked-about film projects of the year. The trailer’s gritty depiction of gang-wars and crime, combined with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, has drawn widespread attention, as well as criticism.

Critics and social-media commentators have voiced concern over perceived glorification of violence. Dhruv Rathee had earlier commented on the trailer’s violent content, described it as “equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it ‘entertainment’.”

Supporters of the film argue it is a work of fiction — and the makers of ‘Dhurandhar’ have claimed it is not based on any single real life story.

The controversy erupted after the film’s trailer dropped, a day after the family of another serviceman, the late Major Mohit Sharma, filed a petition seeking to halt the film’s release — alleging misuse of his real-life story.

Yet, the objections by Aslam’s family as well and those of Major Mohit Sharma underscore a wider debate over responsibility and sensitivity when cinema draws inspiration — or is perceived to draw inspiration — from real-life figures.

Who was Chaudhary Aslam Khan — the real life “Lyari cop” Chaudhary Aslam, born Muhammad Aslam Khan in 1963 in Mansehra District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined the Sindh Police in 1984 as an Assistant Sub-Inspector. Over three decades of service, he rose through the ranks to become Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), heading the Crime Investigation Department (CID). He was known for his signature white shalwar-kameez and a hard-hitting style, earning him the title of Karachi’s “iron man” of policing.

As part of the infamous Lyari Task Force (LTF), and later as head of CID’s anti-terror operations, Aslam led major crack-downs against gangsters, sectarian militants, target killers and terrorists from outfits such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch insurgent groups.