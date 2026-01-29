Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh booked for mocking Kantara — ‘Serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who had mimicked Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's scene from Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, has been booked in Karnataka for “insulting and mocking the sacred Daiva tradition”.
An FIR has been registered against the Dhurandhar star in Karnataka's Bengaluru under sections 196, 299, 302 of BNS.
FIR states, "On 28/11/2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, the accused Ranveer Singh, while present on stage and in the presence of the hero of the movie Kantara: Chapter 1, allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition...Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices...He submits that the act of the accused was deliberate, intentional and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings, not only his even millions of hindu devotees promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion in society, and insult his religious beliefs towards Chavundi Daiva, thereby promoting disrespect towards a sacred tradition and disturbing communal harmony."