Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh booked for mocking Kantara — ‘Serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs’

FIR states, "On 28/11/2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, the accused Ranveer Singh, while present on stage and in the presence of the hero of the movie Kantara: Chapter 1, allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition...Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices...He submits that the act of the accused was deliberate, intentional and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings, not only his even millions of hindu devotees promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion in society, and insult his religious beliefs towards Chavundi Daiva, thereby promoting disrespect towards a sacred tradition and disturbing communal harmony."