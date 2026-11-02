Dia Mirza's Diwali pollution video removed by BMC after BJP objection: What really happened? what went wrong?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has landed in a political controversy after removing a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-awareness campaign for Diwali. The video, which urged people to avoid activities that contribute to air and noise pollution, was taken down hours after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation.

Mirza has since questioned the criticism directed at the video, saying it had been recorded at the request of the BMC and the Bombay High Court in the public interest.

What happened between the BMC and the BJP? The BMC had brought several public figures on board for its Diwali campaign, asking citizens to celebrate the festival while being mindful of air and noise pollution.

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Mirza was among those who recorded messages for the initiative. Other campaign videos featured actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

The video featuring Mirza was posted on the civic body's social media accounts on Sunday, 1 November. In it, she appealed to people to avoid activities that add to pollution during the festival.

The post also carried a message referring to the Bombay High Court's directions. It stated that bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited.

However, the video soon attracted criticism from Satam. Tagging the BMC's official account on X, the BJP's Mumbai unit chief wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

Within hours of his post, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms. The videos featuring Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and Ajinkya Rahane, who had made similar appeals, remained available.

The civic body did not issue a detailed public explanation for removing Mirza's clip. An official, however, told The Indian Express that the administration had taken the decision following public outcry, while maintaining that its position on firecracker restrictions remained unchanged.

This selective removal became a major part of the controversy. The question was no longer only about the message in Mirza's video, but also about why her presence in the campaign was treated differently from those made by other public figures.

What did Dia Mirza say, and what did the High Court order?

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Mirza questioned why the video had attracted criticism when it was made as part of an official public awareness effort.

"Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because its a matter of public health," she said.

The legal background is important to understanding the campaign. The Bombay High Court has been hearing proceedings related to noise and air pollution during public celebrations and religious festivals.

On 22 September, the court indicated that authorities would have to prevent the use of polluting firecrackers on public streets and take steps to control noise levels.

On 15 October, it extended the restrictions to all festivals throughout the year. The order prohibited the bursting of firecrackers on public streets, roads and similar spaces, and directed the BMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to issue public notices about the restrictions and the health effects of pollution.

Also Read | Bombay HC bans firecrackers across Maharashtra during festivals

The court also called for awareness programmes and encouraged citizens to use green, low-emission firecrackers. Its directions did not amount to a blanket ban on the manufacture or sale of firecrackers.