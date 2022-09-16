The statement further informed that “all these variants are available at 60 per cent to 70 per cent lesser prices than branded variants as they are available in price band of ₹162 to ₹258 at other medical stores." PMBI Chief Executive Officer Ravi Dadhich launched Sitagliptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, it added.

