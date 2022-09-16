The maximum retail price for a pack of ten Sitagliptin phosphate tablets 50 mg is ₹60, while the same for Sitagliptin phosphate tablet 100 mg is ₹100, as per report
The government on Friday launched diabetes drug Sitagliptin and its combinations at rates as low as ₹60 per pack of ten, which will reportedly be sold at generic pharmacy stores, Janaushadhi Kendras, according to news agency PTI report. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in a statement informed that the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has included new variants of Sitagliptin and its combination across its Jan Aushdhi Kendras.
Notably, the maximum retail price for a pack of ten Sitagliptin phosphate tablets 50 mg is ₹60, while the same for Sitagliptin phosphate tablet 100 mg is ₹100. Combination of Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets of 50mg/500mg is priced at ₹65 for a pack of ten and Sitagliptin Metformin hydrochloride tablets of 50mg/1000mg strength comes for ₹70 for the same quantity, as per the report.
The statement further informed that “all these variants are available at 60 per cent to 70 per cent lesser prices than branded variants as they are available in price band of ₹162 to ₹258 at other medical stores." PMBI Chief Executive Officer Ravi Dadhich launched Sitagliptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, it added.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, more than 8,700 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. These kendras sell quality generic medicines, surgical equipment, nutraceuticals and other products, the statement said. At present, over 1,600 medicines and 250 surgical devices are available in these kendras, which also sells Suvidha Sanitary pads priced at Re 1 per pad.
Meanwhile, in another development, a recent study published in Diabetes Care has found the minimum blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related problems. Long-term blood sugar levels, known as HbA1c, can be used to accurately predict the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes having eye and kidney problems. According to research, this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study tracked people for more than 30 years after they were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
