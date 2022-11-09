The number of individuals suffering from Diabetes have come up to be at least one member in every second household. While endocrinologists have been suggesting good diet and proper exercise to keep diabetes level in check, Diabetologist Dr Rahul Baxi has took to Twitter to share how a simple change in diet, read letting go of drinking soft drinks, and regular walk could bring down the high triglyceride levels within just three days.

Let's read the case

The patient, as shown by Dr Baxi had alarmingly high triglyceride levels, overall cholesterol was high and so was their diabetes.

According to the image shared by Dr Baxi, the male patient who had just gotten diagnosed with diabetes had triglyceride level of 3352.4. His overall cholesteral was 440.7, more than double of the desirable range, the levels of low density lipoprotein or LDL and high density lipoprotein or HDL were less.

Dr Baxi shared the diet of the male patient.

"Breakfast- orders dosa or medu vada or vada pav

Lunch and dinner - “I like Chinese food, always from outside. I also like Thums Up"

“How much, 300 ml?"

“No, 500 ml or 1 L if someone is with me"

30 yr, M



Newly diagnosed Diabetes



‘500 ml cold drink daily!’ this is what caught the eyes of netizen, who also pointed out that the patient would drink a litre of cold drinks if they were accompanying someone.

A break-up of the patient's condition

Blood sugar: Dr Baxi informed that the blood sugar level of the patient was FBS, PP2BS at 320, 400 and HbA1C at 15.7%. It is to be noted that Fasting Blood Sugar at 99 mg/dL or lower, postprandial blood sugar at 140 mg/dL, and average blood sugar level for 2-3 months (HbA1C) at 5.7% is considered normal.

Triglycerides and LDL: The male patient who had just gotten diagnosed with diabetes had triglyceride level of 3352.4. His overall cholesteral was 440.7

How does triglycerides feature in our fitness?

Doctors and science has shown that higher levels of LDL is bad. High amounts of these lipids harden the arteries increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack and heart disease.

Extreme levels of triglycerides as seen in this case leads to acute inflammation of the pancreas leading to a condition called pancreatitis.

Warning Signs

According to Dr Baxi the 30 year old patient was suffering from fatigue, nocturia and polydipsia. If such symtoms occur, one should take a test as soon as possible.

-Nocturia is a condition that wakes up the patient more than often for urination. This is commonly seen in those having diabetes.

-Polydipsia is a condition of extreme thirstiness.

The cure

Dr Baxi continued his thread to show that proper diet and a walk regularly has brought down the triglycerides levels significantly within just three days.

Couple of days later, the patient's triglyceride was 1378 mg/dL, down by more than 2000 units. The patient was put on Fibrate and Saroglitazar apart from dietary changes.

After 15 days, the patient's triglyceride level had further come down to 315 mg/DL. "And now repeated, down by a further thousand. He has made significant dietary changes and has started walking regularly. Glucose levels also improved," tweeted Dr Baxi.

And he also gave up on cola!

Here are some FAQs

What are the early signs of diabetes?

The early signs of diabetes are frequent urination, increased thirst, fatigue, blurry vision, delay in healing of cuts and wounds, and frequent hunger.

What is a normal cholesterol level for a diabetic?

Target LDL cholesterol levels for adults with diabetes are <100 mg/dl (2.60 mmol/l); HDL cholesterol levels are >40 mg/dl (1.02 mmol/l); and triglyceride levels are <150 mg/dl (1.7 mmol/l).

Can diabetes cause high cholesterol?

The American Heart Association (AHA) states that diabetes often lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels and raises triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

How can diabetics lower their cholesterol?

Eating healthy fats, reducing intake of added sugar, consuming more vegetables and whole, nutritious foods can help diabetics to lower their cholesterol.