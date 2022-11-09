Diabetes patient shows extreme transformation within 15 days. Here's what he did3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- Triglyceride of a 30 year old male patient went down from 3352.4 to 315 within 15 days, as shared by Dr Baxi.
The number of individuals suffering from Diabetes have come up to be at least one member in every second household. While endocrinologists have been suggesting good diet and proper exercise to keep diabetes level in check, Diabetologist Dr Rahul Baxi has took to Twitter to share how a simple change in diet, read letting go of drinking soft drinks, and regular walk could bring down the high triglyceride levels within just three days.