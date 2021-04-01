Diagnostic chains see gradual increase in non-covid revenue

For April-June, covid revenue contributed 28.54% and 21.05% of topline for Metropolis and Dr Lal Pathlabs respectively, which increased in the following quarter as the number of new covid cases rose to more than 80,000 per day in September. However, for October-December, the contribution of covid revenues declined as the number of cases started falling. For Metropolis, the contribution of covid revenues to overall revenues came down from 34.48% in the September quarter to 18.60% in the following quarter. A similar trend was seen for Dr Lal PathLabs.