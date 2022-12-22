Dial P for pre-empt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the covid situation at a meeting with top ministers and officials. Separately, the Indian Medical Association urged people to wear masks and follow covid-appropriate behaviour. After a longish lull in infections, the threat of another wave has been spotted in the catchy BF.7 strain of Omicron that’s said to have thrown China into a tizzy and has been identified in a few Indian samples too. While there is no cause for alarm at this stage, given that our vaccine defences are likely to be stronger than fallibly-self-reliant China’s, we can never be too cautious when it comes to this unpredictable virus. As it mutates to spread faster, it should get less virulent, given the survival advantage bestowed by such a path of evolution. Delta, however, was both more infectious and deadly than its predecessor, so we can’t rule out such a turn. Since official alerts were issued just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the outskirts of Delhi, a political slugfest has ensued over allegations of the pandemic being used as a pretext to stall his long walk. Public health should be kept above the fray of politics. But then, it’s not an ideal world.

