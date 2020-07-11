Diamond-studded masks for 4 lakh each: Surat jeweller's special offering

As the coronavirus cases in India increase exponentially and the business activities have being permitted largely, a jewellery shop in Surat is targeting customers who are going to get married amidst the pandemic. The jeweller in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.

"As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride & groom," says the owner of the shop in Gujarat. "So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," the jewellery shop owner added.

Surat Jewellers are also lamenting the lack of human resources as most of the artisans have left for their native places. "Jewellery shop owners in Surat say they are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places & there is less demand for gold due to COVID19," said Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary of Surat Jewellery Association.

"Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are fixed but income has reduced as there is shortage of labour as well as less demand for gold. If this continues, it will become for jewellers to survive," said Vijay Mangukiya.

Earlier in the month, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, Shankar Kurade has got himself a mask made of gold worth ₹2.89 lakhs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated