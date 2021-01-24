Diamond trade is roaring back thanks to stuck-at-home shoppers

Factories in the industry’s “engine room" -- the Indian city of Surat -- are so desperate to boost production that the most-skilled cutters and polishers are being headhunted with offers of 50% pay hikes and perks like free food and housing. Miner De Beers is poised for its biggest rough-diamond sale in three years, even after raising prices, and rival Alrosa PJSC said this week it expects the recovery will keep going for some time.

