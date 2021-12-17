On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of’ plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hot fix pasted on it to avoid detection, an official release said.
The said consignment was destined for Hong Kong. This appears to be a unique case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo. This is one of the largest seizures of polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times. Further, Investigations are on, the release also said.
