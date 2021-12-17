The Delhi Customs on Thursday seized a consignment of diamonds, weighing 1,082 carat, that was sent out of the country. The detected diamonds are valued at Rs. 1.56 crore.

On the basis of suspicion, a consignment declared as ‘plastic hot fix’ was examined by officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate in Delhi.

On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of’ plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hot fix pasted on it to avoid detection, an official release said.

The said consignment was destined for Hong Kong. This appears to be a unique case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo. This is one of the largest seizures of polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times. Further, Investigations are on, the release also said.

