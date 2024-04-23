Diamonds and gold, valued at ₹ 6.46 crore, were seized at Mumbai airport. Eight travellers were arrested.

The Customs department at Mumbai airport found diamonds in noodle packets and gold hidden in passengers and their bags. The total value of these items is ₹6.46 crore, PTI reported while citing an official.

Customs officials arrested eight passengers who had over 6.815 kg of gold worth ₹4.44 crore and diamonds valued at ₹2.02 crore last weekend, according to a statement released late April 22 night.

An Indian traveller going from Mumbai to Bangkok was caught with diamonds hidden in noodle packets inside his suitcase. He was arrested, an official reported.

A foreign traveller flying from Colombo to Mumbai was caught with gold bars and a small piece, weighing 321 grams in total, hidden in her underwear.

Ten Indian nationals coming from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bangkok and Singapore were caught carrying over 6 kilograms of gold, worth about 4.04 crore rupees, hidden in their rectums, on their bodies, and in their luggage. Three of them were arrested. Further details were not provided.

"During 15-18 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 9.482 Kg Gold valued @ Rs. 5.71 Cr across 14 cases. Gold was found concealed in rectum, on body, in hand bag and cavities in undergarments of pax. Eight Pax were arrested," Mumbai Customs said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Seized gold items The seized gold items include gold chains, bracelets, rings, kada and discs concealed in clothes and luggage; gold chains and plates hidden in mobile phones and clothing; gold dust in wax hidden in rectums; and melted gold bars hidden in undergarments, ANI reported.

On April 19, the officers of APSC Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized 2.314 Kg of coloured pills appearing to be MDMA valued at ₹4.62 Crores, concealed in 02 cloth organizers. A controlled delivery operation led to the arrest of an Indian and a Foreign National.

(With agency inputs)

