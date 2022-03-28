On Sunday, he made fun of those reports and shared a meme on Instagram along with his fellow judge from Shark Tank India. In the meme, the three are standing in front of the infamous 'table' and next to Aman there's a speech bubble with a text, " Look this is Ashneer bhai's 10 crore dining table There must be at least two diamonds inside it". To this Anupam responded, asked Aman to inspect the dining table properly. But as they did not find anything, Aman brings out Ashneer's signature line, "Ye sab dogla pan ha (All this is hypocrisy)". The three then laugh as Aman says his own trademark line, "Hum bhi bana lenge (We'll also make one)."