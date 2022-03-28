'2 Diamonds toh niklenge', Shark Tanks judges inspect Ashneer Grover's ' ₹10 cr' dining table2 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Ashneer Grover created a meme of himself, standing by the 'infamous' dining table that has been the focus of many news reports.
Ashneer Grover, former BhartPe managing director, knows very well how to turn controversies into hilarious social media memes. Recently, Grover invited his fellow judge on Shark Tank India at his Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal. The trio wasted no time in making a couple of puns at a recent controversy regarding the cost of Ashneer's dining table.
Some reports claimed that Grover owns a ₹10 crore dining table. However, Grover rejected the claims and had said that he would rather put ₹10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 people. “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10 cr dining table!! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them," Grover tweeted.
Grover added that the dining table was not even worth 0.5% of the price mentioned. “I’d rather put ₹10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put a dignified meal on their tables for their families," he wrote.
On Sunday, he made fun of those reports and shared a meme on Instagram along with his fellow judge from Shark Tank India. In the meme, the three are standing in front of the infamous 'table' and next to Aman there's a speech bubble with a text, " Look this is Ashneer bhai's 10 crore dining table There must be at least two diamonds inside it". To this Anupam responded, asked Aman to inspect the dining table properly. But as they did not find anything, Aman brings out Ashneer's signature line, "Ye sab dogla pan ha (All this is hypocrisy)". The three then laugh as Aman says his own trademark line, "Hum bhi bana lenge (We'll also make one)."
Ashneer, Aman and Anupam were among the seven business tycoons who judged candidates appearing on the reality TV show Shark Tank India to seek investments for their start-up ideas. The show's first season ended in February. Grover is currently under the lens of tax authorities for tax evasion due to the alleged misappropriation of funds at BharatPe.
BharatPe had stripped its co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain of all positions after a preliminary report of an external audit commissioned by the fintech firm's board showed that the duo indulged in alleged misdeeds and financial irregularities.
GST officials have since last year been investigating the books of BharatPe for alleged issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods
