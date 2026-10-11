Did Abhijeet Dipke refuse to call his father after grandmother's death? New video counters CJP leader's claim | Watch

Abhijeet Dipke has publicly questioned the Delhi Police over access to phone calls to his family after his grandmother’s death. The Cockroach Janta Party founder’s post followed police claims that officers had offered assistance after his grandmother’s death. The two claims about the calls offered contradict each other.

In a post at 6:31 PM, Dipke said he had wanted to contact his cousin. He explained that the cousin had lived with his grandmother. Dipke claimed that he had requested his phone briefly to retrieve his cousin’s number. He questioned why the police did not allow him to use it.

Dipke also alleged that his request to speak with a lawyer was denied. He said that the police had later asked him to call his father at 3:30 AM.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 Did Abhijeet Dipke refuse to call his father after his grandmother died? ⌵ Delhi Police said Dipke declined repeated offers to call his parents, and a released video apparently shows him saying he could not speak to his father. Dipke later said police asked him to call his father at 3:30 AM. 2 What did Abhijeet Dipke say about contacting his family after his grandmother’s death? ⌵ Dipke said he wanted to contact his cousin, who had lived with his grandmother, and had asked to use his phone briefly to find the cousin’s number. He also alleged that police later asked him to call his father at 3:30 AM. 3 What does the Delhi Police video show about Dipke’s phone call? ⌵ The video shows officers informing Dipke about his grandmother’s death and apparently offering him a call to his parents. Dipke says, “I wouldn’t be able to speak to my father.” 4 Did Delhi Police offer Abhijeet Dipke help to travel home? ⌵ According to the video, officers offered to arrange transport, including a flight, for Dipke to travel home. He said he would stay in Delhi.

“At 3:30 in the morning, Delhi Police asks me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I’ll be going in jail for a long time. The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?” Dipke wrote.

“What was the purpose of trying to call my parents at f-ing 3:30 in the morning? You wanted to torment them?” he added.

Abhijeet Dipke’s latest claim comes after Delhi DCP Neha Yadav had presented the police account at a press conference. She said that officers had approached Dipke after learning about his grandmother’s death.

According to Yadav, they offered help with flights, phone calls and other needs. She said officers had repeatedly offered calls to his parents, but he declined.

Yadav also explained why permission for a proposed Janpath sit-in protest was denied. She cited procedural failures, previous non-compliance and the prevailing security situation.

“To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest,” she said.

“Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted," she added.

Did Dipke refuse to speak to his father? To validate its claims, Delhi Police released a video showing officers informing him about the death. It apparently shows him declining a call to his parents.

“I wouldn’t be able to speak to my father,” he said when he was offered to make a call to his family.

In the video, he was offered to travel back home. He was told that the Delhi Police would arrange the transport for him. He was also offered a flight.