Did Adani Group begin preliminary assessment to renovate Writers’ Building in Kolkata? Project could cost up to ₹120 cr

The latest update suggests that Adani Group might have already begun working on the massive restoration work of the Writers' Building in Kolkata. According to a report by Jagran, the Group has commenced a preliminary assessment of the heritage building.

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Team inspects Writers' Building The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and his team reportedly inspected the historic building, which is due for renovation and restoration work. Adani Group advisor and retired IAS officer Sanjay Thade was reported to be with the inspection team during the visit.

The inspection is said to be focused on assessing the building’s current condition while looking into structural issues and the scope of restoration work. Based on the preliminary assessment, a detailed restoration proposal is expected to be prepared.

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Restoration cost up to ₹ 120 crore: Report Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had asked the Adani Group to undertake the renovation project of Writers' building, sources told Times of India. It is believed that the preliminary assessment has indicated that the restoration could cost ₹100-120 crore, which the group may consider funding as its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

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According to the same report by Times of India, the primary inspection has found major sections of the Writers' Building in poor condition. It is expected to require extensive restoration before functioning again.

However, the government has not yet officially confirmed these details.

History of Writers' Building and West Bengal’s administration The decision to renovate the Writers' Building arrived after the BJP came to power in the state. The current government shared its intention to shift the state administration back to Writers’ Buildings, instead of operating from Nabanna in Howrah. It expressed its desire to make the iconic building the main centre of Bengal’s administration.

In 2013, the West Bengal state secretariat was temporarily shifted to Nabanna.

The move to Howrah was initially said to be a brief transition by the Trinamool Congress-led government to allow for the renovation of the historic complex. However, even after a decade, the state secretariat continued to operate out of Nabanna.

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Fresh restoration proposals, including an alleged interest by the Adani Group, are reportedly facing the challenge of balancing modern administrative needs with strict heritage conservation rules in the city.

For the unversed, Writers’ Buildings is among Kolkata’s premier historic landmarks. Conservation guidelines restrict altering its classic façade, historic character, or original architectural framework under the pretext of modernisation.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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