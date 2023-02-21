Did Adani systematically manipulate Wikipedia entries?
- Signpost said that over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses.
In a new twist in the Adani-Hindenburg saga, Nate Anderson, founder of the US short-seller group Hindenburg Research tweeted an article by The Signpost, Wikipedia's independent newspaper, which said that Adani Group manipulated Wikipedia entries using sock puppet accounts and paid editors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×