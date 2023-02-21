Did Adani systematically manipulate Wikipedia entries?

"Due to Wikipedia's account name regulations, administrators blocked User:Adanigrouponline in May 2013, and User:Adani Group in September 2014. These were single purpose accounts (SPAs) editing Adani-related articles, including a complete rewrite of the Adani Group article which removed a conflict-of-interest notice from the top of the article. They also added a detailed list of business units, and – the paid editors' favorite section – a list of awards. But they kept a section which an unregistered user – an admitted Adani employee – had added earlier. The use of "our" and "we" in an encyclopedia article is a particular problem considering Wikipedia's policy of no ownership of articles," said the article.