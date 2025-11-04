Did an earthquake hit Andhra Pradesh's Vizag overnight? Here's what we know

Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) and said they felt an earthquake in Vizag at night, with some describing it was for a few seconds and strong.

Independent tracking website Volcano Discovery reported a “Seismic-like event, possible earthquake” around 10.49 pm GMT (4.19 am IST) in Vizag.

However, the tracking site said, “There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake.”

Screenshot from independent tracking website Volcano Discovery showing details about the reported seismic activity in Vizag.

Despite user reports and independent reports of possible seismic activity, there has been no confirmation yet from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The last update from the NCS was in relation to the earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka region on Monday.

Here's what users say