Did an earthquake hit Andhra Pradesh's Vizag overnight? Here's what we know

As users took to social media to share that they experienced tremors, an independent tracking website reported a ‘Seismic-like event, possible earthquake’ in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated4 Nov 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Did an earthquake hit Vizag overnight? Here's what we know (Representational image)
Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) and said they felt an earthquake in Vizag at night, with some describing it was for a few seconds and strong.

Independent tracking website Volcano Discovery reported a “Seismic-like event, possible earthquake” around 10.49 pm GMT (4.19 am IST) in Vizag.

However, the tracking site said, “There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake.”

Screenshot from independent tracking website Volcano Discovery showing details about the reported seismic activity in Vizag.

Despite user reports and independent reports of possible seismic activity, there has been no confirmation yet from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The last update from the NCS was in relation to the earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka region on Monday.

Here's what users say

(This is a developing story. More to come)

