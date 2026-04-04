Did an Iranian crude ship bound for India divert to China over ‘payment issues’? Centre fact checks report

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday rubbished reports claiming that an Iranian ship headed for India had diverted to China due to alleged payment issues.

In a statement on X, the petroleum ministry called the claim “factually incorrect”, adding that companies have full flexibility to import oil from different sources.

“The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources & geographies based on commercial considerations,” the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

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No payment hurdle: Govt Further denying claims made in the media reports, the Centre said that there were no payment hurdles for Iranian crude imports to India.

“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated,” it said.

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According to a Bloomberg report on early Saturday, the US-sanctioned vessel carrying Iranian crude oil was initially heading for India, where it would have been the first such shipment in nearly seven years.

The report said that the 2002-built Aframax named Ping Shun was signalling Dongying in China, as per ship-tracking firm Kpler.

Earlier this week the ship had indicated it would arrive at Vadinar on India’s west coast, but it has since taken a sharp turn to the south, the report claimed, adding that such destination signals were not final.

Later, PTI reported quoting Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia that the shift in destination of Ping Shun appears to be payment-related. Amid the crude supply constraints, sellers have been tightening terms, moving away from the earlier 30-60 day credit window toward upfront or near-term settlement, the report said.

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However, the petroleum ministry stressed that the claims on “vessel diversion ignore how oil trade works.”

“Bills of Lading often carry indicative discharge ports destinations and on-sea cargoes can change destinations mid-voyage based on trade optimisation and operational flexibility,” it said.

Ping Shun is estimated to be carrying about 600,000 barrels of oil that was loaded from Kharg Island around 4 March. Its declared ETA to Vadinar was 4 April, according to Kpler.

India's crude requirement secure The government further reiterated that the crude requirement of India was secure in the coming months despite the supply constrains due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Middle East tensions.

“It is reiterated that India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months,” the petroleum ministry said.

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“On LPG too, some claims being made are incorrect as LPG vessel Sea Bird carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG berthed at Mangalore, India on April 2 and is currently discharging,” it added.

Earlier today, India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday night, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, official sources said.

The Centre has been in talks with Iranian authorities to allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a maritime blockade due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in