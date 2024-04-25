Active Stocks
Did Apple buy blood minerals smuggled to its supply chain in Rwanda? ‘iPhones, Macs tainted by Congolese blood’: Report

Written By Fareha Naaz

The Democratic Republic of Congo charged tech giant Apple of illegally exploiting minerals extracted from the nation's embattled east. Apple allegedly bought minerals-- tantalum, tin, tungsten, and gold--smuggled to neighbouring Rwanda and integrated these minerals into its global supply chain.

The Democratic Republic of Congo alleged that Apple has sold technology made with minerals sourced from the nation's embattled east. (AFP)Premium
Apple is under the scanner after the Democratic Republic of Congo alleged the tech giant "illegally exploited" minerals extracted from the nation's embattled east for its products.

The notice warns of legal action

Lawyers representing the African country on Thursday, April 25, accused Apple of purchasing minerals smuggled from the DRC into neighbouring Rwanda. The charges further allege that the company launders and integrates these smuggled minerals into the global supply chain in Rwanda.

In its report, news agency AFP cited a formal cease and desist notice served to the tech giant by Paris-based lawyers of DRC. Apple was warned of legal consequences if the alleged practice continued, the notice noted, as per the report.

"Apple has sold technology made with minerals sourced from a region whose population is being devastated by grave human rights violations," AFP reported citing the statement of lawyers of Congo.

The DRC's lawyers said Apple products including Macs and iPhones, are “tainted by the blood of the Congolese people."

What did Apple say?

The tech giant quoted statements from its annual corporate report of 2023 in its defence that stated, "Based on our due diligence efforts... we found no reasonable basis for concluding that any of the smelters or refiners of 3TG (tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold) determined to be in our supply chain as of December 31, 2023, directly or indirectly financed or benefited armed groups in the DRC or an adjoining country," reported AFP.

Two Apple subsidiaries in France were served formal notice this week by French lawyers, William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth. DRC's lawyer Robert Amsterdam sent a notice to Apple's US headquarters.

The notice reads, "Apple has consistently relied on a range of suppliers that buy minerals from Rwanda, a mineral-poor country that has preyed upon the DRC and plundered its natural resources for nearly three decades," AFP reported.

Congo is rich in tantalum, tin, tungsten, and gold, often referred to as 3T or 3TG. All these minerals are used in producing smartphones and other electronic devices.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST
