Did Arvind Kejriwal receive $16 million from Khalistani groups for releasing Devendra Bhullar? What fresh claims say
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office wrote a letter to the Union home secretary seeking an NIA probe against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that he received political funding from banned terrorist organisations.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is accused of receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice'. Taking action over a complaint, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Kejriwal and the AAP. Saxena's principal secretary wrote a letter to the home secretary on May 3, listing the allegations against Kejriwal and seeking the NIA probe.