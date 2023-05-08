Did BJP help Ashok Gehlot save Rajasthan’s Congress government in 2020? Vasundhara Raje says this2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has credited former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for having helped him save his government during the 2020 crisis when some Congress MLAs revolted and tried to topple his government
The political climate in Rajasthan has been heating up as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje trade accusations ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Gehlot has credited Raje and two BJP leaders for helping him save his government during the 2020 crisis when some Congress MLAs tried to topple his government, but Raje has countered Gehlot's claims, calling them a conspiracy and saying that he is lying out of fear of losing the elections.
