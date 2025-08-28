Did CDS Anil Chauhan say ‘Never mess with Pakistan’? PIB fact checks viral video

A video purportedly showing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan calling the Pakistani Army “superior and more advanced” has been doing rounds on social media.

In the purported video, the CDS is heard saying, “Never mess with Pakistan because their army appears to be far more superior and advanced.”

He is also heard saying that Operation Sindoor is still on because the Indian Army is assessing its loss during its conflict with Pakistan.

PIB Fact Check However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that these videos are fake and have been shared by pro-Pakistani account.

The PIB Fact Check also called the video deepfake, claiming that CDS Anil Chauhan made no such comments before or after Operation Sindoor.

“Some pro-Pakistani accounts are circulating a doctored video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, falsely portraying him as saying: “Never mess with #Pakistan because their army appears to be far more superior and advanced.”” PIB said in a post on X.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has made NO such statement,” it added.

The PIB urged to verify such information with official sources.

“Deepfake technology is being misused to mislead and spread disinformation. Always verify information with official sources,” the fact-checking wing of PIB said.

In the real video, the CDS can be heard saying that that his address was about how future warfare will go on. He was speaking at the first Tri-Services seminar ‘Ran Samwad’ discussing future warfare.

Watch the real video here:

Deepfakes rise post Operation Sindoor This is not the first time pro-Pakistani accounts have used CDS Anil Chauhan's video and voice to create such fake videos. In July, a 2:08 minute long video of the General Chauhan went viral where he apparently claimed that India lost seven fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

“It's important to acknowledge here that although we lost seven Indian jets, we went airborne again after just three days, and that alone shows our resilience,” he said in the purported video.