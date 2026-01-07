Did cop ‘misbehave’ with Karnataka BJP worker? Police say she faces nine cases, tore clothes to evade arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that police assaulted one of its workers and tore her clothes during her arrest in Karnataka’s Hubballi.

This comes after a video surfaced on Wednesday showing the woman surrounded by both male and female police personnel inside a bus. BJP alleged she was assaulted and her clothes were torn after she resisted the arrest and raised objections.

Here's what the police said However, the Hubballi-Dharwad CP N Shashikumar clarified, “The woman undressed herself and attempted to flee from police custody in an effort to evade arrest.”

Advertisement

“She undressed herself and tried to escape from the police custody. With the support of local people, our officers and staff have only tried to get an alternative, separate cloth for her and made her wear a separate dress. She has five cases registered against her in previous years, and this year, four cases are registered,” he said, as reported by ANI.

Also Read | D K Shivakumar to become chief minister on January 6

Speaking about the matter, Shashikumar said, “On January 1, a survey was being conducted by local authorities in Chalukya Nagar, within the Keshwapur police station limits, when a disagreement and scuffle broke out among residents. Police intervened immediately to calm the situation and restore order.”

Police registered three cases against the woman seen in the video. They arrested her in connection with one case in which a resident accused her of attempting to kill him, he added.

Advertisement

She has about 9 cases registered against her.

“She has five cases registered against her in previous years, and this year, four cases are registered,” Shashikumar said.

About the issue of the video in question, Shashikumar said, “Which is being circulated in the media and social media, while she was taken to the (police) vehicle, she was still wearing clothes, and when she was taken inside the vehicle, she took her clothes off and threw them away. Our women police staff brought her clothes and made her wear them. She has about 9 cases registered against her. The information that she was misbehaved by the police is completely incorrect”.