Did Delhi authorities dump garbage to disrupt Jantar Mantar protests? PIB fact checks viral claim

Chaos has erupted in parts of Delhi on Saturday as several protesters tried to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several videos from the national capital have now surfaced online. Among them, a viral video showed garbage being dumped on the road to stop people from reaching the protest site.

Viral video of garbage dumping to stop CJP protestor Debunking the allegations, Press Information Bureau shared that the video is from Panipat, Haryana. In August, sanitation workers went on strike and dumped garbage at Samidhan Chowk.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT!”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Delhi authorities dump garbage to stop protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar? ⌵ No. PIB Fact Check called the claim fake and said the video was not from Delhi. 2 Where was the viral video of garbage dumping actually filmed? ⌵ The video was from Samidhan Chowk in Panipat, Haryana, where sanitation workers dumped garbage during a strike. 3 Why was garbage dumped in Panipat in the viral video? ⌵ According to PIB, sanitation workers dumped it during a strike over service demands. 4 Was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar permitted? ⌵ No. Delhi Police said permission had not been granted and that people heading to Jantar Mantar were being detained. 5 Why did Delhi Police impose restrictions ahead of the CJP protest? ⌵ Police cited safety, traffic and crowd-management concerns, and said Jantar Mantar could accommodate only 1,000 people at a time.

"Several social media posts falsely claim authorities deliberately dumped garbage to disrupt protests in Delhi #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE The video is from Panipat, Haryana. It dates back to August 2026 and is related with sanitation workers' strike over service demands," posted PIB on X.

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Protest at Safdarjung flyover Meanwhile, protests have reportedly erupted in parts of Delhi. Amid police crackdown, protesters have assembled at Safdarjung Flyover.

3,000+ protestors detained According to PTI, more than 3,000 protesters have been detained by Delhi Police.

These protesters were detained from several locations, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and near Akashwani Bhawan.

Police sources said that over 600 people with criminal records were also detained across all the districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Devesh Srivastava told PTI, “We have made elaborate security arrangements today and areas neighbouring bordering states have been picketed in coordination with neighbouring police force. Senior officers have been deployed. Along with that we are getting cooperation from citizens and our community policing teams like Aman Committee are working.”

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Police appealed to citizens to not participate in the protests, reported PTI.

"The situation is under control. People who are going to Jantar Mantar are being detained as we had already said that no permission for such protest is granted," a senior police officer said.

Security arrangements have been beefed up across Delhi in view of the protest. Earlier in the day, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das were detained after their aircraft landed in Delhi.