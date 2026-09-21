Did ‘government of India’ invite applications for free laptops? PIB Fact Check debunks social media posts

The government on Monday dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Centre has invited applications from students for free laptops under the ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’ as 'fake.'

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s official fact-checking agency, clarified that the ‘government of India has neither announced any scheme by this name nor invited applications from students for free laptops.’

“Beware! Fraudsters often use attractive offers such as free laptops, scholarships, or cash benefits to lure people into sharing personal, financial, or banking information,” the PIB said in a post on X.

WhatsApp message circulates on social media The clarification came after a WhatsApp message circulated widely on social media, alleging that students could apply for free laptops through a government-backed scheme.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">💻 Did you come across the Free Laptop Scheme message?<br><br>⚠️ A <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/WhatsApp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhatsApp</a> message is being circulated claiming that the Government has invited applications from students for free laptops under the 'National Student Laptop Scheme 2026.'<a href="https://x.com/hashtag/PIBFactCheck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PIBFactCheck</a><br><br>❌This claim is <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/FAKE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FAKE</a> .<br><br>✅ The… <a href="https://t.co/tToU3fxmzq">pic.twitter.com/tToU3fxmzq</a></p>— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) <a href="https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/2101969051866272194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 21, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

However, PIB Fact Check clarified that no such programme has been announced by the Government of India.

PIB fact-checks fake bank merger ‘gazette’ The latest fact-check comes days after the government issued a clarification on rumours surrounding a purported scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks. A document, allegedly issued by the Ministry of Finance, was widely circulated online.

The purported document was formatted as an Extraordinary Gazette of India from the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services. It carried the date September 15, 2026, F. No. 10/03/2026-BO.I and G.S.R. 612(E).

The two-page document was attributed to “(Dr. M. P. Sharma), Joint Secretary to the Government of India”.

According to the viral "gazette" notification, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India would be amalgamated into State Bank of India, forming SBI Group.

It further claimed that Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank would be merged into Punjab National Bank.

The document also claimed that Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank would be transferred to Bank of Baroda.

PIB Fact Check rejected the document as "fake" and said it was not an official notification from the Finance Ministry.

"The document is #Fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia," the PIB factcheck posted on X. "Fake document circulating regarding amalgamation of public sector banks," it said.