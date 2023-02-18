Did Hotstar crash after forgetting to renew domain? Here's what we know
While it is impossible to say conclusively that this was the cause of the outage, domain registrar records indicate that Hotstar renewed it on February 17.
Video streaming platform crashed on Friday as countless users were engrossed in watching an India-Australia test cricket match. But as Disney+ Hotstar assured that they were working to get things back to normal, enterprising netizens realised that the company may have forgotten to renew its domain name on time.
