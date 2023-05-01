‘Did I eat roti made of Shilajit?’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan counters wrestlers' protest1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding action against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh waded into fresh controversy on Monday amid protests demanding his arrest. The BJP MP asserted that some people were claiming he sexually abused 1,000 females - as though he had “eaten roti made of Shilajit". The remarks came less than a day after he alleged that Congress leader Deepender Hooda had hatched a conspiracy against him and called the protest politically motivated.
