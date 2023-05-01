WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh waded into fresh controversy on Monday amid protests demanding his arrest. The BJP MP asserted that some people were claiming he sexually abused 1,000 females - as though he had “eaten roti made of Shilajit". The remarks came less than a day after he alleged that Congress leader Deepender Hooda had hatched a conspiracy against him and called the protest politically motivated.

“Earlier, they were saying that I had sexually abused 100 children. Then they started saying that it happened to 1,000 children. Did I eat roti made of Shilajit? If these people go to Jantar Mantar, I will resign," Singh told ABP News.

Earlier on Friday the Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India president over allegations of sexual harassment.

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women. They were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

(With inputs from agencies)